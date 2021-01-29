First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $199,440,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $249,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $244,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.
Shares of CARR opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading: Retained Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.