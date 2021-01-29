First Bank & Trust Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $199,440,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $249,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $244,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.