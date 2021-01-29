First Bank & Trust Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $64.80 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

