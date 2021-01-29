First Bank & Trust Has $210,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,389 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

