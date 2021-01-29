First Bank & Trust Sells 57 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 46.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $434.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.09. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

