First Bank & Trust Sells 900 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

