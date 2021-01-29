First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.