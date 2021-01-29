First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares makes up 2.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. 5,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,124. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

