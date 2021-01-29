First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. 503,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,208. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

