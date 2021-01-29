First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

