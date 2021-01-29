First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield Sells 25,151 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 4,821,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

