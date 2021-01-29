First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

FIBK stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

