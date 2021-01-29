First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $566.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $37.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $533,869 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

