First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Acquires C$20,250.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,080,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,107,526.77.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer bought 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

TSE:FF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$278.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45.

About First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.