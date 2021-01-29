First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 179,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,668. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

