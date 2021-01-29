First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 5.7%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $99.15. Approximately 2,826,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,245,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.10.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

