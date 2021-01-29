First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 545,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 485,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 727,149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAN)

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

