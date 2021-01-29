First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $74.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

