First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

FCVT stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 364,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,011. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

