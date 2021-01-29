First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

First Western Financial stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 11,147.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $143,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

