First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

First Western Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.