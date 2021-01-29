FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

FirstCash stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 563,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,650. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

