Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

