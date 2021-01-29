Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,411,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,148,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

