FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Down 6%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $244.17 and last traded at $245.29. 1,044,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 596,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.53 and its 200-day moving average is $253.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

