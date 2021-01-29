Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 668,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,034. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

