Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Down 6.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.96. Approximately 1,269,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 757,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock worth $15,530,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 540,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,367,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.