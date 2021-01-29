Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Down 7%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.07. 3,491,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,398,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $475.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

