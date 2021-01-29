Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Santander downgraded Fluidra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Fluidra alerts:

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $23.55 on Monday. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.