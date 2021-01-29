FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $512,525.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00769315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.39 or 0.03804537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00033633 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.