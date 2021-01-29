Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) to Issue GBX 1.73 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FSFL opened at GBX 101.77 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.53. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.50 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £617.03 million and a PE ratio of -53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49). Also, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79).

About Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

