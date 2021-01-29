FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.78.

FormFactor stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in FormFactor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in FormFactor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

