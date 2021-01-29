Fortuna Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $473,556.67 and approximately $4,807.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.91 or 0.00845090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.35 or 0.04122181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.