Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Shares Up 11.6%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) shot up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 238,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 195,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

