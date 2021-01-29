Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 674.7% in January

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,105,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,340. Forwardly has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

