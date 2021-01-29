FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.68

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 373552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

