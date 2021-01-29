FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Macquarie

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective increased by Macquarie from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.10.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.90 on Thursday. FOX has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in FOX by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FOX by 883.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.