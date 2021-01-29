Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,628 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 35.98% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

