freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.53 ($24.15).

Several brokerages recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get freenet AG (FNTN.F) alerts:

FNTN stock opened at €17.36 ($20.42) on Friday. freenet AG has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.95.

freenet AG (FNTN.F) Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG (FNTN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.