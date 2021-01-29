Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.94

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 18889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FREQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,352. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

