FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. FRMO has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

