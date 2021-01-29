FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

FSBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $68,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

