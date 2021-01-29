FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

