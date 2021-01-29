Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $14.20 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

