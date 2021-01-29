Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

FJTSY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

