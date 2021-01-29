FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

