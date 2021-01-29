FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

