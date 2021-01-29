FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $223,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 773.2% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 74,192 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $395.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day moving average of $385.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

