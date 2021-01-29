FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $296,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Illumina by 155.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,907,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $438.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $453.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

