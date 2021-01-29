FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Invests $166,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

