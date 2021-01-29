FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New $160,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $794.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $842.90 and its 200 day moving average is $640.25.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

